BEAR GRASS - George Leslie Ayers, 72, died on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Celebration of Life Sunday at 6 pm, at Christian Chapel Church of Christ. Visitation following the service in the fellowship hall. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
