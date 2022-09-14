George Maurice Stauffer, Jr. Sep 14, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENVILLE - George Maurice Stauffer, Jr., 94, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Services will be private. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags George Maurice Stauffer Jr. Service Greenville Arrangement Smith Funeral Service Crematory Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector