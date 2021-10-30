FAYETTEVILLE - Geraldine Suggs Blount, 63, died on Monday October 25, 2021. Funeral Wednesday at 2 pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing noon-2pm prior to service at the funeral home.
