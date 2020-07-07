FARMVILLE - Geraldine Barrett Fenner, 71, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Graveside service Wednesday at 2 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements by Hornes Funeral Home.
Updated: July 7, 2020 @ 1:27 am