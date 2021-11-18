GREENVILLE, NC - Gladys Johnson Teel, 79, died on Monday, November 15, 2021. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Tree's bitter fruit becomes a treat when fully ripe
- DWI Arrests: Grifton man charged with assault, resisting arrest
- Police investigating Ayden bank robbery
- Birthday party to celebrate girl who beat the odds
- Ayden-Grifton student arrested with knife on campus
- Dontae Sharpe, man wrongfully convicted of Greenville murder, pardoned by Gov. Cooper
- Native tree yields highly prized nuts, wood
- Veteran teacher honored at age 102
- A deluge of dogs: Humane Society takes in 17 puppies in one day
- No injuries reported in Tuesday night house fire