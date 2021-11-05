Sorry, an error occurred.
FARMVILLE - Glenwood Earl Jones, 75, died on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Hornes Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday, 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mask and Social Distancing Required.
