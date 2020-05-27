A few showers early then thundershowers this afternoon. High 77F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 4:11 am
GREENVILLE -
Gloria Griffin, 78, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations.