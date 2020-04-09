Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming sunny late. High 83F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 12:34 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
GRIFTON - Gloria Jeans Williams, 57, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing Saturday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.