AYDEN - Gloristine Blount Joyner, 82, died on Wednesday May 26, 2021. Funeral Thursday at noon, at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing 2-6 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 2, 2021 @ 12:47 am
AYDEN - Gloristine Blount Joyner, 82, died on Wednesday May 26, 2021. Funeral Thursday at noon, at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing 2-6 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks required and social distancing observed.