GREENVILLE - Godfrey Elmo Phelps, 91, died on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Funeral Friday at 11 am, at Parkers Chapel FWB Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
