Updated: June 11, 2020 @ 12:57 am
AYDEN - Gregory Maurice Brown, 53, died on Monday, June 2, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 3 p.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing Friday, 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home.