Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 7:49 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
WINTERVILLE - Gregory Davis, 60, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Arrangements by Phillips Brothers and Anderson Memorial Mortuary .