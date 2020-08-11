KINSTON - Harold Worthington Davis Sr., 88, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Funeral Wednesday at 1 P.M., at Zion Chapel FWB Church, Ayden. Viewing one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
