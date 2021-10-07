Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: October 7, 2021 @ 3:19 am
GREENVILLE - Harold "Harry" Braxton, 77, died on Sunday October 3, 2021. Funeral Friday at 4 pm, at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
