BELHAVEN - Harold Lloyd Oden, 80, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Celebration of life service Friday at 1 p.m., at St. Reddick MB Church. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services.
Updated: November 11, 2020 @ 1:06 am