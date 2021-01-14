Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies. High 56F. Winds light and variable..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 12:46 am
GREENVILLE NC - Harold Wilson, 72, died on Fri.Jan.1, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at 1 pm, at Homestead Memorial Gardens. Viewing 1 hour before service at graveside. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing required.