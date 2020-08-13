Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 12:50 am
GREENVILLE - Harriet Annette Roberts, 94, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.