WINTERVILLE - Hattie Bell Carmon, 90, died on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 pm, at St. Rest United Holy Church. Viewing one hour prior to services, at the church. Masks required and social distancing observed. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.
