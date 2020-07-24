FARMVILLE - Helen Ruth Parker, 70, died on Friday, July 17, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Mt. Moriah Community Church. Visitation Saturday 12 p.m.-1 p.m. at the church. Viewing Friday 4-7 p.m. at Hornes Funeral Home.
