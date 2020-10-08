GREENVILLE - Henry Clayton Crumble, 76, died on Tuesday, September. 29, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church. Viewing 2-6 p.m. Friday at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.