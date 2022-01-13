GRIFTON - Henry Earl Davis, Sr., 63, died on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Funeral Friday at 12 noon, at Zion Chapel FWB Church, Ayden. Viewing one hour before the service at the church. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.
