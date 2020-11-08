AYDEN - Henry Lee Gardner, 80, died on Wednesday November 4, 2020. Funeral Monday at 11 a.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing one hour prior to service. Due to Covid 19, only those with invitations may attend.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
AYDEN - Henry Lee Gardner, 80, died on Wednesday November 4, 2020. Funeral Monday at 11 a.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing one hour prior to service. Due to Covid 19, only those with invitations may attend.