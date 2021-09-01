DURHAM - Herbert Frank Adams, 86, died on Monday, August 30th, 2021. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Services, Chocowinity.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 12:23 am