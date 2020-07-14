Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: July 14, 2020 @ 2:58 am
RALEIGH - Hicks Allen Pollard, 68, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Due to Covid 19, no services at this time. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.