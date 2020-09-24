WASHINGTON - Hilton W. Mobley, 84, died on Tuesday September 22, 2020. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Washington Assembly of God. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Paul Funeral Home & Crematory.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WASHINGTON - Hilton W. Mobley, 84, died on Tuesday September 22, 2020. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Washington Assembly of God. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Paul Funeral Home & Crematory.