Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 2:57 am
GREENVILLE - Ida Joyner, 82, died on Saturday, May 24, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Holy Temple Holiness Church. Viewing Saturday 5-7 p.m. at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary, Inc.