Izel Williams, Jr. Feb 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FARMVILLE - Izel "Nate" Williams, Jr., 60, died on Friday, January 21, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home, Fountain. Viewing one hour prior to service.Due to Covid-19, mask and social distancing is mandatory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Izel Williams Covid-19 Fountain Nate Funeral Home Jr. Viewing Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute