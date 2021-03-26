Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: March 26, 2021 @ 12:30 am
GREENVILLE - James Andrew Hyman, 44, died on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 3 pm, at Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Chapel. Viewing 1-3 pm Saturday at the funeral home.