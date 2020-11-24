WALSTONBURG - James Carmon, 66, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Funeral Tuesday at noon at Mt. Moriah Community Church. Viewing one hour prior to service at church. Arrangements by Hornes Funeral Home.
