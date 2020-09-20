GREENVILLE - James "Jamie" Emery Cleveland, 22, died on Monday, September 14, 2020. Graveside service Monday at 2 p.m., at Hollywood Cemetery, Farmville. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
