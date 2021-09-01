GRIMESLAND - James Henry Gatlin, 88, died on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Funeral Friday at 1 pm, at White Oak Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing Thursday, 4-7 pm, at Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Services, Chocowinity.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 12:23 am
