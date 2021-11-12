WINTERVILLE, NC - James Hilliard, 70, died on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing Friday from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the funeral home.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Two arrested on animal cruelty charges in Grifton
- Trial set for Monday in shooting death of Greenville woman
- Woman charged with hit and run following crash
- Carrington James
- Murder trial continued due to holiday
- New electric supply store opens in Greenville
- School system mum on alleged incidents at D.H. Conley High School
- Grimesland veteran battling cancer, Parkinson's, receives aid from nonprofit
- Police investigate shooting death at The Davis
- BEES is buzzing with growth: Homegrown manufacturer expanding to meet building demands