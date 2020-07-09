WINTERVILLE - James Milton Isler, 82, died on Saturday July 4, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m. at New Deliverance Church of Christ. Viewing one hour before service at church. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.
