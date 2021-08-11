James Lee Bizzell, Sr. Aug 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENVILLE - James Lee Bizzell, Sr., 72, died on Friday, August 6, 2021. Funeral Wednesday at 11 a.m., at Love Temple Church, Goldsboro. Arrangements by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Lee Bizzell Sr. Morgan Cremation Goldsboro Ethnology Worship Greenville Funeral Home