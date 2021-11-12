FOUNTAIN - James Ray Moore, 60, died on Monday, November 1, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 3 pm, at Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home, Fountain. Viewing Sunday 1:30 - 2:30 pm at the funeral home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
