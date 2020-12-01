Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: December 1, 2020 @ 1:04 am
RALEIGH NC - James Earl Rodgers, Jr., 52, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Funeral Wednesday at 1 p.m., at Hornes Funeral Home, Farmville. Viewing one hour prior to service at the funeral home.