...INCREASED FIRE DANGER AGAIN ON FRIDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
AND DRY FUELS...
Low relative humidity between 25 to 30 percent, combined with dry
fine fuels and a lack of rainfall, will lead to an increased fire
danger risk for eastern North Carolina for Friday afternoon into
early evening.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.