Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 12:46 am
BETHEL - James Wallace Williams, 62, died on Sunday, January 10, 2021. Graveside service Thursday at 11 a.m., at Bethel Cemetery. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.