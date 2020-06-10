Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 2:01 am
DANVILLE, OH - Jamonte Ki're Hopkins, 23, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Funeral Thursday at 3:00p.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.