GRIMESLAND - Janice E. Lovitt-King, 78, died on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Funeral Tuesday at noon, at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Masks required and social distancing observed.
