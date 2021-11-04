SNOW HILL - Janie Marie Horne, 65, died on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Funeral Friday at 2 pm, at Salvation & Praise Full Gospel Church. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Hornes Funeral Home, Farmville. Masks required and social distancing observed.
