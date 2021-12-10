Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 1:55 am
GREENVILLE - Jaquan Lennel Boyd, 28, died on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1:00 PM , at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing noon to 1:00 PM prior to service. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service.
