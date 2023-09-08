Jaquila Green Sep 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRIFTON - Jaquila Green, 28, died on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Zion Chapel FWB Church in Ayden. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Technology Mechanics Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - August 2023 Greenville Magazine - Summer 2023 SENC Magazine - Summer 2023 What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Summer 2023 Carolina Brew Scene - Summer 2023 Eastern Living - May 2023 Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Poll Do support efforts that limit gender affirming care for young people and that require teachers to report LGBTQ students? You voted: Absolutely Mostly Mostly not Not at all Vote View Results Back