GREENVILLE - Jasper Boyd, 85, died on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 pm, at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service.
Updated: July 2, 2021 @ 12:21 am
