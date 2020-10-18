WILLIAMSTON - Jasper Walker Silverthorne, 74, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Graveside service Monday at 2 p.m., at Martin Memorial Gardens. Visitation following the graveside service . Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home.
