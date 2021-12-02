FARMVILLE - Jeanette Taylor, 56, died on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 pm, at Dilda's Chapel FWB Church. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hemby- Willoughby Mortuary. Masks required and social distancing observed.
