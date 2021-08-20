BELVOIR - Jeffrey Wayne Hulon, 50, died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 am, at Smith Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation Friday from 6-8pm at the funeral home.
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 12:51 am