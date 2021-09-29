AYDEN - Jerry Lynn French, 73, died on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Funeral Thursday at 2 pm, at Elm Grove OFWB Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Jolly Roger residents voice frustration at plumbing, room issues
- New convenience store gets permit from board of adjustment
- Request would allow large development on 10th Street
- Animals for adoption
- 17 pounds of marijuana seized; couple arrested
- Winterville police: Woman defrauded elderly victim of over $90,000
- Representatives tell group to be watchful to keep CRT out of schools
- 218081 MICHAEL SIMMONS
- Saturday fights, handgun possession, leads to fair closure
- 218094 RILEY BLACKBURN