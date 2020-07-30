Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 12:06 am
FALKLAND - Jesse Hardy, 63, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, Greenville.