GREENVILLE - Jesse L. Cooper, 67, died on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021. Funeral Monday at 12 pm, at Philippi Church of Christ. Visitation one hour prior to services, at the church. Arrangements by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary, Washington.
